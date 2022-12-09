For one season, Michael Locksley’s nightly walks out of the Alabama football facility were often accompanied by the blaring music coming from a nearby office.

The Maryland coach was co-offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide in 2017, and would typically be one of the last people in the building each night. When he was outlasted, it was usually by his fellow co-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and quarterback Jalen Hurts, blasting a variety of music through “Dabes’” sound system.

“Dabes is really versatile in his music,” Locksley told The Inquirer. “He was a big Citizen Cope fan in 2017. He loves his rap, he’s very eccentric with his music.”

Now in his first year as the New York Giants coach, Daboll has spent meaningful time with two of the Eagles most outward-facing members: He spent 2017 with Hurts and spent the 2012 season as the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs with Nick Sirianni serving as his wide receivers coach.

Even though his time around each of them was limited, he had a lasting impact on both. Sirianni said Daboll has been one of the key mentors of his coaching career. For Hurts, Daboll represented the first coach to put the young quarterback in a pro-style system. After playing in a spread in high school and college, Daboll implemented passing concepts that required Hurts to make different pre-snap reads and go through progressions.

“It was really the first part of his development,” Locksley said. “We installed the Patriots passing attack, which is a pro-style system obviously, and I thought Brian did a great job of making sure the system fit Jalen’s strengths.

“The year prior, we were more of a run-action, pass system. With Brian’s one year there, he instilled the same system that a guy like Tom Brady ran. It was really Jalen’s first time reading pure progressions, progression with options. All the things you’re seeing him do now in the NFL, it was his first time being exposed to it.”

Although Hurts’ struggles and eventual benching in the national championship game that season are what most remember, Locksley points to the 12-1 record he took into the final game to illustrate the progress he made.

The time with Daboll also helped lay the groundwork for the MVP-level season Hurts is having with the Eagles, as he displays significant progress with anticipation, decision-making, and passing from the pocket in his third year.

“There’s no doubt that was the start of it for him,” Locksley said. “It was the first time he was exposed to it, having to change protection and get involved in the pre-snap stuff. I thought he did a tremendous job at it.”

Daboll left the following season for the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator job, but Locksley said the Crimson Tide ran a similar offense the following year. Hurts saw limited action as Tua Tagovailoa’s backup, but the coaching staff still saw him progress in the system that Daboll implemented.

Hurts and Daboll developed a “strong” relationship through the time spent after hours going through film and talking about the upcoming game plans. Daboll said he’s been watching Hurts from afar since the year they spent together.

“He really means a lot to me in just the short time I spent with him,” Daboll said. “Obviously being at Buffalo, you’re watching him kind of bring the Eagles along. The things that he’s done this year, he should be at the top of the list in the MVP discussion.”

Hurts’ first interaction with Sirianni actually came by way of Daboll. The two coaches remained close since 2012 and were walking together around the NFL scouting combine in 2020 when Hurts walked by and greeted Daboll and his former coach introduced him to Sirianni, the Colts offensive coordinator at the time.

“We talked for a minute, all of us talked for a minute, and then he went off,” Sirianni said of the interaction. “And I remember Brian, what he said about Jalen after that. ... How much of a student of the game he was, all the things that I’m seeing now, right? So, Brian was right on with that.”

Although the Chiefs went 2-14 in the season Sirianni worked on Daboll’s offensive staff, the two shared a connection as Western New York natives and stayed in touch. During his introductory news conference with the Eagles in 2021, Sirianni listed Daboll as one of the key figures to help him become a head coach.

“Brian is one of my biggest mentors as far as what he taught me,” Sirianni said. “I wish I had more time with Brian than just the year that we had. When you go 2-14, and one of your biggest mentors is one of the guys on the staff from that 2-14 team, you know he’s teaching me a lot in that sense. A lot of my development as a coach came from him, so no surprise the Giants are playing the way they are because I know how good of a coach Brian Daboll is.”

Said Daboll: “He had an impact on me, too. He was a fantastic coach. He was young, he was just getting started, but you could tell, I would say right from the beginning because I spent a lot of time with him, that his arrow was pointing up and fast. Certainly it has.”

Daboll earned the Giants’ head coaching job largely because of his success developing Bills quarterback Josh Allen into one of the league’s best players. In his first year in New York, the Giants are 7-4-1 going into the matchup with the Eagles.

Now, the traits that Daboll once appreciated about Sirianni have him lamenting the two upcoming matchups between the two division rivals.

“He’s competitive, he’s got some toughness about him,” Daboll said. “He shows enough empathy, cares about his players and they understand that.”

“Unfortunately we’re in the same division here.”

