After collecting two sacks on the opening drive, the Eagles scored on their first drive with a touchdown from Miles Sanders.

Jalen Hurts began the 14-play drive with a 13-yard completion to tight end Grant Calcaterra. Once inside Giants territory, the Eagles converted three third downs, with one thanks to a penalty for illegal use of the hands on the Giants’ Fabian Moreau. Calcaterra later added an 11-yard catch, and he was one of seven different receivers to catch passes from Hurts.

Sanders ran up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown to put the Eagles on the board first 7-0.