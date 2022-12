Festive Eagles fans call for players’ attention before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Read more

After collecting two sacks on the opening drive, the Eagles scored on their first drive with a touchdown from Miles Sanders.

Jalen Hurts began the 14-play drive with a 13-yard completion to tight end Grant Calcaterra. Once inside Giants territory, the Eagles converted three third downs, with one thanks to a penalty for illegal use of the hands on the Giants’ Fabian Moreau. Calcaterra later added an 11-yard catch, and he was one of seven different receivers to catch passes from Hurts.

Sanders ran up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown to put the Eagles on the board first 7-0.