Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs in for a touchdown in second quarter against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia bringing the score to 28-0.

With less than a minute left in the first half, Jalen Hurts ran for a 5-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 Eagles. After almost dropping the ball on the snap, Hurts managed to secure the ball and cut left to score untouched by the Giants defense.

Hurts has 31 rushing yards on seven attempts through the first half.