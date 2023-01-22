Link copied to clipboard
DeVonta Smith’s TD catch gives the Eagles a 14-0 lead vs. Giants
Jalen Hurts' second TD pass in as many drives extends the Eagles' lead against the Giants on Saturday.
The Eagles’ offense maintained its momentum in the first quarter, as Jalen Hurts set up a bubble screen to DeVonta Smith, who turned it into a 9-yard touchdown.
The Eagles receiver pushed through the Giants defenders to extend the early lead to 14-0. The pass was Hurts’ seventh straight completion to start the game.