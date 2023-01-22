Skip to content
Eagles
DeVonta Smith’s TD catch gives the Eagles a 14-0 lead vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts' second TD pass in as many drives extends the Eagles' lead against the Giants on Saturday.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith reception and runs it in for a touchdown in the first quarter against New York Giants defenders at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer
    by Lochlahn March
The Eagles’ offense maintained its momentum in the first quarter, as Jalen Hurts set up a bubble screen to DeVonta Smith, who turned it into a 9-yard touchdown.

The Eagles receiver pushed through the Giants defenders to extend the early lead to 14-0. The pass was Hurts’ seventh straight completion to start the game.

    Lochlahn March