Eagles’ Quez Watkins makes first TD catch of season as Marcus Mariota helps cut Giants lead to 24-10
With the backups in the game, the Eagles found their way to the end zone in the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Eagles scored their first touchdown to cut their deficit to 24-10 against the Giants on Sunday, with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota finding Quez Watkins for a 16-yard score. The touchdown was Watkins’ first of the year.
With many Eagles starters out and receiver A.J. Brown not returning with a knee injury, Watkins leads the team with 93 yards. He came into the game with only 49 yards on the season.