Eagles’ Quez Watkins makes first TD catch of season as Marcus Mariota helps cut Giants lead to 24-10

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles scored their first touchdown to cut their deficit to 24-10 against the Giants on Sunday, with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota finding Quez Watkins for a 16-yard score. The touchdown was Watkins’ first of the year.

With many Eagles starters out and receiver A.J. Brown not returning with a knee injury, Watkins leads the team with 93 yards. He came into the game with only 49 yards on the season.