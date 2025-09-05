Eagles grades: Jalen Hurts carries the Birds past the Cowboys; linebackers and special teams excel

Instant grades on the Eagles’ performance in their 24-20 win over the Cowboys:

Quarterback: A

Jalen Hurts was excellent. He was efficient as a passer and dynamic as a runner. He managed the game and didn’t turn the ball over. And he avoided pressure and made plays with his arm and legs.

As a passer, Hurts completed 19 of 23 passes for 152 yards. He rushed 11 times for 62 yards and two scores before kneel downs ended the game.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sparks (and spit) fly, the Tush Push is still a hot topic, and more from the Eagles-Cowboys broadcast

Hurts got it done with his legs early on. He opened the scoring for the Eagles when he scrambled 4 yards on third down. On the next possession, he had a spectacular 15-yard scramble on third down and followed up two plays later with an 8-yard dash and dive just inside the pylon for his second rushing touchdown.

Hurts’ best throw came when he dropped a 51-yard dime into the lap of receiver Jahan Dotson on a deep post before the half.

Running back: B-

Saquon Barkley faced a new world with the Cowboys selling out to stop him in the run game. He had some strong runs but couldn’t get into the second level much and finished with only 60 yards on 18 carries for a 3.3-yard average. Barkley did break a tackle before reaching the end zone on a 10-yard tote before the break.

He also caught four passes for 24 yards and had a vicious stiff-arm to linebacker Kenneth Murray after a one-handed grab in the fourth quarter.

Will Shipley rushed three times for 26 yards before leaving at the half with a rib injury. He gave Barkley an early breather on the first drive and took a screen pass 20 yards. A.J. Dillon didn’t play until the second half after Shipley left. He rushed 9 yards up the middle on his first tote.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Jalen Carter has much at stake this season: ‘God put him on this earth to be a mean football player’

The game got off to an ominous start when Ben VanSumeren got hurt on the kickoff. He tossed his helmet and looked as if he instantly knew he had suffered a significant knee injury. VanSumeren exited the game, as did any of the Eagles’ plans for plays involving the fullback.

Receiver / Tight end: C

The Cowboys played a lot of two-high safety shells to account for receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Brown didn’t see a single target until less than two minutes were left in the game. Smith didn’t get much love, either. He caught only 3 of 3 targets for 16 yards.

Jahan Dotson had more success as the third option. He pulled in his longest catch yet as an Eagle on the 51-yard deep post route. He tallied three receptions for 59 yards.

Tight end Dallas Goedert got involved early and caught four passes on the first two series. He ended up with seven catches on seven targets for 44 yards. Tight end Grant Calcaterra struggled as a blocker, particularly in the ground game.

Offensive line: B

The O-line was up and down. The unit had a strong first half, and a not-so-strong one after the break. Dallas’ defense made adjustments and blitzed more and the Eagles struggled to adapt. It was tough sledding on the ground, as well.

Tyler Steen seemed to hold up in his first start since winning the right guard job. He did appear to get beaten when defensive tackle Marshawn Kneeland dropped Hurts early in the third quarter for the Cowboys’ first sack.

Left guard Landon Dickerson started despite having minor knee surgery last month and recent back woes. He had some key blocks on the ground but hobbled off in the fourth quarter when he apparently reinjured his back. Brett Toth took his place.

Dickerson and left tackle Jordan Mailata got some push off the left on Barkley’s 10-yard touchdown run. Right tackle Lane Johnson mostly locked down his side in pass protection.

Center Cam Jurgens led the way on two successful Tush Pushes in the fourth quarter. He kicked out for a key block on a screen pass to Smith.

The unit gave Hurts enough time to survey the man coverage that led to his two touchdown scrambles on the first two possessions.

Defensive line: C+

Jalen Carter might bring a certain edge that the Eagles defense needs, but he went over the line when he spat on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first play from scrimmage. Prescott may have provoked him with a spit in his direction. Either way, Carter took it too far. The third-year defensive tackle was ejected, and Dallas promptly drove down the field and scored. He could face additional punishment by the league.

Carter’s absence forced Moro Ojomo and Jordan Davis to play more. In the first half, Ojomo was on the field for 29 of 30 snaps (97%) and Davis 26 of 30 (87%), according to Next Gen Stats. Ojomo and Davis had some nice pass rushes, but they failed to finish. Davis did well to stay home on a misdirection screen and notched a tackle for loss late in the third quarter.

The rush needed to get home on 18- and 26-yard hookups between Prescott and CeeDee Lamb on the Cowboys’ second possession.

Outside linebacker Nolan Smith made a nice stop for no gain on a Miles Sanders rush, but he lost any goodwill when he stood over the running back and was flagged for taunting. He committed another personal foul when he hit Prescott in his face mask as the quarterback threw.

Jalyx Hunt was quiet as a pass rusher, but he recorded a tackle for loss vs. the run in the fourth quarter.

» READ MORE: Saquon Barkley joined the exclusive 2,000-yard club in his first Eagles season. Can he be the first to repeat?

With Carter out, Gabe Hall and Byron Young had to play more than expected.

Young drew a holding call with an inside rush in the first quarter. He let a deflected pass slide through his hands. But he was in on the stop that resulted in a third-quarter fumble.

Edge Joshua Uche dressed ahead of Azeez Ojulari and Ogbo Okoronkwo, but he didn’t make the stat sheet.

Linebacker: A

Jihaad Campbell started in his first NFL game and showed why the Eagles made him their top draft pick. He had an early run stop for little gain. He made a heck of a pass breakup on a deep pass down the middle early in the third quarter. Campbell got blocked onto his heels on Sanders’ 49-yard run in the third quarter. He made up for it by forcing Sanders to fumble a few plays later.

Zack Baun was great, as usual. He led the Eagles with nine tackles. He saved a touchdown when he ran down Sanders from behind on his long dash. A few plays later, Baun was credited with a pass breakup on a toss into the end zone.

Cornerback: C+

Adoree’ Jackson was wretched early and only marginally better after the break. He trailed Lamb when he caught a 32-yard pass on third down on the Cowboys’ first possession. A play later, he was penalized for pass interference in the end zone vs. the receiver. In the second quarter, receiver KaVontae Turpin caught a 16-yarder vs. Jackson’s soft coverage. Jackson did have a pass breakup later on the drive.

Jackson went to the medical tent late in the second quarter and was replaced by Jakorian Bennett for a series. Prescott went right at him and Bennett committed pass interference. Jackson returned in the second half. In the third quarter after the delay, Lamb beat him again on third down with an inside route.

Jackson struggled in run defense, as well, and got knocked out of his gap and to his rear on Sanders’ big gain.

Quinyon Mitchell followed receiver George Pickens for most of the night. He took a 34-yard pass-interference penalty vs. the receiver in the first quarter. Mitchell had tight coverage on the receiver on a third-down corner fade into the end zone in the second quarter. He recovered the Sanders fumble.

Mitchell had what would have been a game-clinching interception sail through his hands.

Cooper DeJean started outside in base personnel and moved into his usual spot in the slot in nickel. He didn’t see much action in the pass game, which spoke to his effectiveness.

Safety: B

Drew Mukuba started and played in nickel personnel, while Sydney Brown was at safety in base defense. The rookie acquitted himself quite well for his first NFL action. He wasn’t in on any pass breakups but didn’t get beaten over top and finished with four tackles.

Brown got dinged early in the third quarter when Campbell broke up a long toss, but he came back.

Reed Blankenship finished with three stops. He did well to stay home on a play-action bootleg that netted a few yards.

Special teams: A

Kicker Jake Elliott was perfect. He made three extra points and a field goal. Elliott, who was 1 of 7 on 50-plus-yard field goals last season, nailed a 58-yarder with room to spare early in the third quarter.

Shipley was deep for the first two kickoffs and bobbled the second, which he returned only 12 yards. He left soon after and was replaced by John Metchie on the opening kick of the second half. Marcus Epps took an illegal motion penalty on the Eagles’ first kick return.

Dotson got the nod as the punt returner and had two fair catches. Punter Braden Mann had some big kicks late in the game that forced the Cowboys to start from inside their own 20.

The Eagles’ kick coverage unit kept the dangerous Turpin in check. He averaged just 20.3 yards on four returns.

Coaching: B+

Nick Sirianni keeps on winning. The Eagles avoided the upset and a horrid start. Sirianni made some conservative game management decisions that paid off in the end. His squad was undisciplined in the first half and committed seven penalties for 93 yards, three of which were personal fouls.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo impressed in his first game calling plays. His opening script was strong. Patullo pitched backward with throws on first down and Barkley on second. His calls worked both sides of the field and often had Hurts under center.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit had a rough first half. The loss of Carter wasn’t the only reason. Fangio couldn’t find a way to stop Dallas from exploiting Jackson. But Fangio made adjustments at the half and after the delay and delivered a shutout in the second half.