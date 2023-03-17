Source: Eagles agree to terms with free-agent CB Greedy Williams

The Eagles have agreed to contract terms with free-agent cornerback Greedy Williams, according to a league source confirming several media reports.

Williams, 25, will reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Eagles and bolster the team’s depth behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry, who each got new deals with the team this week.

Williams, a second-round pick in 2019, spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He started 12 games as a rookie, was sidelined four games with a hamstring injury, and missed the entire 2020 season because of serious nerve damage in his right shoulder. Since the injury, Williams has mostly served as a backup outside cornerback behind Browns’ cornerback duo Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome.

With the Eagles, Williams will likely compete for the top reserve spot at outside cornerback. The team had 2021 third-round pick Zech McPhearson as the first man off the bench last season.

Williams had 11 total tackles in 11 games played last season, including one start. The year before, he started eight games and logged 10 pass breakups and 41 total tackles. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back was a two-year starter at LSU with eight career interceptions during that span.

He went 46th overall, seven picks before the Eagles selected Miles Sanders and 11 picks before the team took wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside.