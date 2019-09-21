With only three healthy wide receivers available for Sunday’s game, the Eagles, as expected, promoted Greg Ward Jr. from their practice squad Saturday.
To make room for him on the 53-man roster, the Eagles placed offensive tackle Jordan Mailata on injured reserve. Mailata has been hobbled with a back injury since the preseason. He seemed to be getting better, so it’s possible he will eventually be one of the two IR players the Eagles can activate later in the season.
This is a big moment for Ward. After failing to make the Eagles the last two summers, the former University of Houston quarterback had an excellent training camp and preseason.
But the Eagles only kept five wide receivers on their roster and Mack Hollins beat out Ward for the fifth job primarily because of his size and special teams prowess.
“It wasn’t as difficult (to deal with) this time as it was the first two times," Ward said earlier this week about getting cut. “I was alright. I just needed to talk to my family and hear their voice and I was fine.
“I’m doing the same thing every single week. Practicing as hard as I can. Always trying to get better. Thankful to just be on the team. I’m always going to stay ready.’’
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson already has been ruled out with a groin injury. Alshon Jeffery, who injured his calf last week in the Atlanta game, is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions, but probably won’t play, which is why Ward was promoted.