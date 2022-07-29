When Haason Reddick stepped on the scale Friday morning, the numbers looking back at him were exactly what he wanted: 247.

The Eagles edge rusher spent the offseason finding the right compromise between size and speed, going from the 235 pounds he played with last season all the way up to 255 for a point in the offseason. He settled on 247 pounds going into training camp and was ready to publicize the new metrics after Friday’s training camp practice.

“Update that on your media [program],” Reddick said, laughing. “NFL, update that as well. Stop saying 230. We’re far from that now.

“I just wanted to open up my game a little bit more,” he added. “Adding on some more weight, adding on some more strength, that way I can utilize moves like my bull rush a little bit more effectively. I started doing it last year toward the end of the season, and I kind of liked the way I was knocking back the tackles.”

Reddick went through the offseason bulking up to improve his ability to rush with power, but he hasn’t been able to showcase his new bull rush much through two training camp practices. The Eagles have yet to put the pads on, which is part of the reason, but the former Temple standout has dropped into coverage a good amount early in camp.

Reddick is familiar with dropping into coverage; he started his career as an inside linebacker with the Arizona Cardinals before struggles at the foreign position led to him moving to edge rusher. Considering he revived his career after moving back to a role as a full-time rusher, it’s safe to say the Eagles signed him to a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason to chase quarterbacks, not tight ends.

Reddick is one of eight players to compile more than 20 sacks since 2019. His 24½ sacks over that stretch trail only T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, and Trey Hendrickson.

The Eagles ranked 31st in sacks last season but spent most of the offseason adding talent to the defensive front.

When asked about Reddick’s role, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said Friday the staff is still feeling out what each player is comfortable with, but did note that Reddick is capable in coverage.

“He’s a really good cover guy,” Gannon said. “Sometimes that’s a matchup-driven thing. He knows that when he would be dropping — like all our overhang players — there’s a reason why we do that. [It provides] flexibility within the defense; it can, depending on what the offense does, that’s the kind of spacing we want to play, and it helps his teammates win some one-on-one battles. That’s a process we’re working out right now.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Reddick dropped into coverage 73 times with the Carolina Panthers last season and was targeted 10 times for nine completions. The year before, he logged 150 coverage snaps and had 18 targets, 14 catches allowed and two pass breakups. During that period, he had 850 total pass rush snaps, 100 pressures and seven forced fumbles.

Reddick, who describes his position as a “weapon” in his Twitter bio, said he’s willing to drop when needed.

“I’m a versatile player. I do believe I’ll be doing some of that,” Reddick said. “At the end of the day, I’m just here to help the team get better and do my part. Whatever I’m asked to do, I’m going to do it because I can do it. ... Earlier in my career kind of prepared me for situations like this.”

The Eagles defense seemingly is transitioning to a more multiple front after adding a handful of box players who are comfortable playing in multiple alignments. Reddick has often lined up at the sam linebacker spot that was filled by Genard Avery last season. When the Eagles use an even front, Reddick has been a stand-up defensive end most of the time.

Even with the potential coverage responsibilities, Reddick said he’s optimistic that Gannon’s scheme will be the most complementary one he’s played in during his career.

“It’s a great system,” Reddick said. “We’re starting to reinstall things. I know we haven’t really even touched the surface of what we’re going to have in.”