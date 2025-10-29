Jalen Hurts as God, Lane Johnson as Hagrid, and our favorite Eagles Halloween costumes

The Eagles headed into their bye week in Halloween fashion at the team’s holiday party on Tuesday night.

While Nick Sirianni wasn’t spotted in any of the pictures posted so far, the Eagles head coach was in attendance at another team’s Halloween party: the Chicago Blackhawks. Sort of.

Advertisement

It was actually Blackhawks captain and Sirianni doppelganger Nick Foligno, who dressed as the Birds coach while his wife dressed as the Lombardi Trophy.

On Tuesday, Sirianni told 94 WIP that he was considering returning the favor and dressing as Foligno for Halloween on Friday, but he was worried how Flyers fans might react to the Philly coach wearing the jersey of a player from another city.

Meanwhile, Eagles players donned their costumes early for the team’s annual party. Here are some of their Halloween looks posted on social media during their time off …

Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson

“You’re a wizard, Harry!” offensive tackle Lane Johnson posted on X, showing off his costume as Hagrid from the Harry Potter series as he posed next to quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts wore a custodian’s coveralls and carried a mop, dressing as Morgan Freeman’s God character from the movie Bruce Almighty. However, he wisely swapped the character’s Yankees hat for a Phillies’ P.

Others online speculated that Hurts went as Mr. Johnson, the janitor character from the Philadelphia-based television series Abbott Elementary, but the hat, the towel hanging from his waste, and the hands on top of the mop all suggest Hurts is dressed like God.

Behind Johnson and Hurts, there’s a decorative tombstone. Below the words “here lies,” are the names of the six teams the Eagles have beaten this season: Cowboys, Chiefs, Rams, Buccaneers, Vikings, and — as of last weekend — the Giants.

Landon Dickerson

Offensive lineman Landon Dickerson danced in a dinosaur costume with his teammates, shown in a video posted on Instagram by his wife, Brooke.

Will Shipley

Running back Will Shipley coordinated with his wife, Ayden, to go as Danny and Sandy from the movie Grease.

Ayden Shipley also included a full-group photo from the party, with players going as characters from Monsters, Inc., traffic lights, Willy Wonka, and more.

But the third photo from the above post, featuring the team’s wives and girlfriends, one member of the picture stuck out. Long snapper Charley Hughlett, who dressed as Ariana Grande’s Glinda character from the movie Wicked. Scroll through; he’s hard to miss.