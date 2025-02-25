Howie Roseman’s healing nicely from that parade beer can, ‘a projectile lodged into my face’

INDIANAPOLIS — Howie Roseman survived the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade. He has a scar to prove it.

More than a week after the general manager was gashed in the forehead with an unopen beer can while riding on top of one of the buses along the parade procession, a mostly-healed Roseman appeared at the NFL scouting combine. He had just a faint mark on his forehead where the beer can initially bloodied his face.

“I’m OK,” Roseman told local media Tuesday. “Wasn’t great Friday night, but I powered through it Friday during the day. But it was worth it. I don’t want to say it’s worth it, because then people will start throwing [stuff] at my head.”

Roseman, 49, was only a few feet away from Nick Sirianni and each of their families when the incident happened.

“I was just happy that my wife and my daughter didn’t get hit,” Sirianni said with a smile.

Roseman didn’t recall receiving any sympathy from the fourth-year Eagles head coach in the moment.

“Nick first went, ‘Is everyone OK? Oh, it’s just Howie,’” Roseman joked. “As the blood’s gushing ... and then he said, ‘Hey, bro. Are you all right? No, you don’t look too good. All right. We are champs!’

“I’m like, ‘I’ll see you later, Coach.’ Yeah, it was a projectile lodged into my face.”

His forehead wound became one of the lasting images and topics from his speech on the Art Museum steps that capped the championship parade. As Roseman faced the throngs of Eagles fans that filled the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, he declared, “I bleed for this city!” That feeling of support from the fan base soothed the stinging left by the beer can.

“I felt like we have an unbelievable fan base that we get millions of people to sit and cheer in 25-degree weather and root for our football team,” Roseman said.

The Eagles are set to undergo plenty of changes to their roster this offseason, as free agency begins March 12, with the draft to follow in April. Roseman will orchestrate every move as he aims to position the Eagles for sustained success following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory.

Those impending transactions aren’t the only changes that Roseman will deal with this offseason.

“I’m a little less handsome than I was a couple weeks ago,” he said. “But I’m not sure I had a lot to go there anyway.”