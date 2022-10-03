Eagles coach Nick Sirianni remained mum Monday afternoon when asked about injuries to key players. Several of them were hurt Sunday as the Eagles improved to 4-0 with a 29-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Among the wounded include: left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), guard Isaac Seumalo (ankle), cornerback Darius Slay (forearm), and linebacker Patrick Johnson (concussion). Kicker Jake Elliott was limping after a defender collided with him during a field-goal attempt that resulted in a roughing-the-kicker penalty. Running back Boston Scott (ribs) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) missed Sunday’s game.

“We’re still sorting through some things there,” Sirianni said. “We’re getting with the trainers and letting them get some rehab done.”

Sirianni didn’t attach a timetable to any of the injured players, but he said all of them have a chance to play Sunday at Arizona, which indicates that none is expected to be out long-term.

“I think everybody has a chance to play this weekend,” Sirianni said. “But I don’t want to come out and say that quite yet in case some things happen. We believe everyone has a chance to play this weekend.”

Mailata was replaced by Jack Driscoll, while Sua Opeta took Seumalo’s place against the Jaguars. The offensive line’s play improved as the game progressed, with quarterback Jalen Hurts and running backs Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell combining for four rushing touchdowns. Sanders finished with a career-high 27 carries, 134 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. He ranks third in the league with 356 rushing yards through four games.

On defense, Slay was replaced by second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson, and Josiah Scott started in Maddox’s place at slot cornerback. The secondary experienced early communication issues and Scott appeared to be the point man in several blown coverages, but he also recorded a key pass breakup in the second half. After the game, Maddox was seen entering the locker room with a walking boot on his right foot.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” Sirianni said. “[The reserves] need to come in every single day understanding that they’re one snap away from being a starter. We use a lot of different guys. All 53 guys, and the guys on the practice squad as well, are vital to winning football games. It’s a long year. Guys get injured. We’re going to have to have depth. We’re doing our best to coach everybody hard and get them ready to go.”

Backup left tackle Andre Dillard (broken arm) is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, although Sirianni remained noncommittal. Dillard has made progress in his rehab, and Sirianni said the lineman is working toward making his return with “everything he’s got.”

Sirianni also hinted at the possibility of bringing in another kicker this week.

“Obviously, we will not ever leave a stone unturned,” Sirianni said. “We’ll be ready in the case [that] Jake isn’t able to play. We’re hopeful he will, but we will be ready in the case he [isn’t ready].”

During the play in which Elliott was injured, he had his feet taken out from under him by Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell. Elliott later successfully converted an extra-point attempt and also executed a line-drive kickoff, but he had a noticeable limp while walking.

If Elliott is unable to play Sunday, the Eagles can add a kicker to the practice squad and elevate him on game day. The practice squad is full; the Eagles signed undrafted rookie offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson on Monday.