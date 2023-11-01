Eagles’ Cam Jurgens returns to practice; good news for Jalen Carter on his back injury

Eagles guard Cam Jurgens took an important step toward returning to the lineup Wednesday after missing the last month with a foot injury.

The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for Jurgens, who was on injured reserve after going down against the Commanders in Week 4. The team held a walk-through Wednesday, making the injury report an estimation, and Jurgens was listed as a limited participant.

If Jurgens is ready to return, the Eagles will need to clear a spot on the active roster for him. Julio Jones was promoted from the practice squad Wednesday, taking the vacant spot left when the team traded reserve defensive tackle Kentavius Street to the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week.

Jalen Carter was listed as a full participant Wednesday, signaling that the back injury the rookie defensive tackle sustained against the Commanders on Sunday isn’t serious enough to hold him out. According to Pro Football Focus, Carter has 28 pressures this season, tied for Haason Reddick for second on the Eagles behind Josh Sweat.

Bradley Roby (shoulder) and Grant Calcaterra (concussion) were both listed as non-participants in practice, while Jurgens’ starting lineup replacement Sua Opeta (hip), Jordan Davis (hamstring), Jack Stoll (ankle), and Milton Williams (shoulder) were all listed as limited.

With Stoll and Calcaterra both dealing with injuries, the Eagles signed tight end E.J. Jenkins to the practice squad. The team also has on the active roster Albert Okwuegbunam, the 25-year-old who arrived in a trade on cut-down day in August.