Eagles’ Dallas Goedert expected to play vs. Cowboys: ‘I’m really excited to get back’

The Eagles are officially expected to welcome tight end Dallas Goedert back to the lineup on Sunday night when they face the Dallas Cowboys on the road in their final matchup of the season.

Goedert missed the last three games with a fractured forearm sustained in Week 9 against the Cowboys. He was listed as a full participant in practice on the injury report every day this week and his status was not in question on the final injury report on Friday, indicating that he is available to play on Sunday.

“Obviously, I don’t want to miss any games,” Goedert said on Wednesday. “But this is a big game. It’s really fun going down to Dallas every year and playing in a fun environment like that. So I’m really excited to get back.”

In nine games this season, Goedert has posted 410 yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions. Despite missing a few games, he still ranks third on the team in receiving yards and receptions behind wide receivers A.J. Brown (1,164 yards on 81 receptions) and DeVonta Smith (834 yards on 64 receptions). In Goedert’s absence, quarterback Jalen Hurts only targeted tight ends on five occasions — four targets for Jack Stoll (two receptions, 17 yards) and one for Albert Okwuegbunam (no receptions).

Additionally, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, who was sidelined for last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with a hamstring injury, has been removed from the injury report and is available to play against the Cowboys. The Eagles linebackers had a rough time in coverage without him, particularly Nicholas Morrow, who was credited with allowing 175 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions.

Without Christian Elliss, who was reportedly claimed by the New England Patriots off waivers on Thursday, and with recently-signed Shaq Leonard still getting up to speed in the defense, Cunningham has the potential to play a substantial role against the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, cornerback Darius Slay is also available to play on Sunday after dealing with a knee injury following the loss to the 49ers. Slay was listed as a non-participant on the injury report on Wednesday (a walk-through, so the injury report was an estimation) and Thursday when the team worked indoors on the turf, but he returned to outdoor practice on Friday as a full participant. It’s worth noting that the Eagles play their next two games on turf, which can put additional stress on players’ joints.

Wide receiver Julio Jones dealt with a groin issue this week, as he was listed as a non-participant on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday. However, he was a limited participant in practice on Friday and was removed from the injury report, indicating that he is able to play Sunday.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who was also recuperating from a groin injury, is also able to play on Sunday. Cox initially sustained the injury in Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills, but he returned to action the following week against the 49ers and played 64% of the defensive snaps (38 snaps). Cox was a full participant in practice on Friday.

Tight ends Grant Calcaterra (ankle) and Jack Stoll (knee) were also full participants in practice on Friday and are available to play against the Cowboys.