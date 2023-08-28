Eagles sign CB Isaiah Rodgers, who is suspended for the 2023 season for violating the NFL gambling policy

The Eagles signed former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on Monday and subsequently placed him on the reserve/suspended list.

Rodgers is currently suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. He is suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season when he can petition for reinstatement. Among the wagers placed on an online sportsbook account used by Rodgers was a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under rushing yards by a Colts running back that won, according to an ESPN report. The NFL suspended him in June, citing bets made on NFL games in the 2022 season, and he was immediately released by the Colts.

Rodgers, a 2020 sixth-round pick out of Massachusetts, has logged 45 career games (10 starts) with 88 tackles, 10 passes defensed, and three interceptions.

The 5-foot-10, 176-pounder also has special-teams experience as a kickoff returner; Rodgers is the sixth rookie in Colts history to return a kickoff for a touchdown. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni served as the Colts’ offensive coordinator in 2020, when Rodgers earned All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers Association.