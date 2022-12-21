Doug Pederson cemented his place in Philly sports lore when he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, bringing home the team’s first piece of hardware since the merger.

And that love still extends to Pederson as head coach of Jacksonville Jaguars — when his team isn’t facing off against the Eagles. That much was obvious when his team pulled off a surprise win over the Dallas Cowboys and received a token of appreciation.

Philly’s Finest, a sub shop in Jacksonville, received a direct order from an Eagles staffer, owner Jeff Harris told The Florida Times-Union. In Philly fashion, Pederson and his staff were delivered 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries.

“We have a lot of Philly transplants,” Harris said. “So it wasn’t that crazy, but it was definitely unexpected to get a call from the Eagles.”