Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Read more

The Eagles brought some light to what has been a rainy and windy game at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Jalen Hurts scoring a 3-yard rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7 in the second quarter Sunday.

After an A.J. Brown touchdown was called back due to pass interference on Dallas Goedert, Hurts ran the ball on two plays in a row, scoring on fourth-and-goal.

Brown had an 18-yard reception to get the Eagles down the field followed by a 26-yard gain from the tight end Goedert.