Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders warms up in the rain before the Eagles play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Filed in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

The Eagles tied up Sunday’s game with the Jaguars 14-14 with a 10-yard touchdown from running back Miles Sanders in the second quarter.

The score capped off a 66-yard drive that saw Sanders and Dallas Goedert drive the Birds past midfield with an 8-yard run and 7-yard reception, respectively. Sanders then had three runs totaling 22 yards before Trey Sermon ran for a 14 yard-gain.