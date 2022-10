Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Read more

The Eagles scored their third touchdown of the second quarter, with a 10-yard touchdown run from Kenneth Gainwell giving them a 20-14 lead at halftime Sunday against the Jaguars.

Following another fumble by Trevor Lawrence — this one on a botched snap — linebacker Haason Reddick recovered the ball for the Eagles.

Brown had a 13-yards reception that got the Eagles to the Jacksonville 21-yard line.