Throughout training camp, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will converse with his wide receivers following the execution of passing plays. The Hurts-led group will typically discuss either what went wrong or what went right on the script, and what they’d do differently the next time.

Sometimes, this process involves long-winded conversations with wideouts, such as A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith. Other instances, it might a brief exchange between players.

But on a few occasions, Hurts will also go out of his way to approach defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with eagerness to receive feedback — and criticism.

“It’s very important to have a relationship with the defensive coordinator,” Hurts said. “Him helping me, me helping him, just how I see the game, how I see the defense. It’s me asking questions to get an understanding of what certain patterns are good against certain coverages. Really, it’s getting an understanding of how he sees the game. We always communicate every day at practice, after practice.

“We’re just trying to help each other get better for real. He’s been very helpful.”

Since he took over as coach in January 2021, Nick Sirianni has emphasized “connecting,” or relationship-building, as one of his main core values that he implements across the locker room.

With Hurts heading into Year 3 — his second year as the starter — Sirianni is hoping Hurts’ involvement in meetings and conversations occurring across multiple rooms and position groups will help advance the 24-year-old quarterback’s development. Last year, Hurts guided the Eagles to a 9-8 record with an appearance in the NFC wild-card game. The coaching staff has emphasized improving his footwork in the pocket, timing, and execution of scheduled throws.

“That defensive coordinator-quarterback back-and-forth is important,” Sirianni said. “One of the reasons that Jonathan is here is all the back-and-forth that I’ve had with him over the three years in Indy about different styles of defense, and what he’s seen or a question I have about a defense to get our team ready. It’s the same thing with Jalen. They talk back and forth. I think that’s what good teams do. You see good teams that older guys are helping younger guys. You see that all over the field, and good teams have that communication with coaches and players.

“That’s what guys that are hungry for football knowledge do. They find out the guys that can help them, and both these guys seek each other out to gather information about what can help their game be better.”

Last week, Gannon detailed his relationship with Hurts during an interview with WIP-FM.

“I love Jalen,” Gannon said. “He’s a stud. Aside from all the players we have, our [offensive] scheme is tough. It’s tough to defend. They do a lot of things that are a little unique to the NFL today because of Jalen’s skill set. He’s playing very, very fast. He’s emotionally stable as they come. We have a really good relationship.

“I’ll ask him, ‘Hey, why did you throw that post over our heads? What did you see from our safety?’ Or, ‘Why didn’t you go here with the ball off read access? What looks are hard for you? What are you struggling with, and what do you think is easy?’ If you want to learn defense, talk to offensive players, talk to the quarterback. I’m very appreciative of Jalen and our relationship. He’s done a [heck] of a job.”

Throughout the offseason, Hurts made extra efforts in strengthening his relationships with teammates.

Just days before the Eagles acquired Brown, the star receiver, via trade with the Titans, Hurts worked out individually with Brown, and he attended Brown’s 2-year-old daughter Jersee’s birthday party. Hurts also trained for a month in Southern California, where he was joined by several teammates, including safety Marcus Epps and cornerback Avonte Maddox. Before the start of training camp, Hurts regularly trained with Brown, Smith, and right tackle Lane Johnson.

“Jalen is a really good dude, man,” Epps said. “Really down to earth. I really appreciated him coming down to my facility. I got to spend time with him for a little more than a month. That dude, he works his [butt] off. That’s why everybody respects him. It’s been good to see his progression this year. You can just meet it on the field.

“He’s really taking it seriously. That’s why we’re following his leadership.”