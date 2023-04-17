Jalen Hurts and the Eagles agree to terms on a 5-year, $255 million contract extension through 2028

After directing the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII and finishing the 2022 season as an NFL MVP finalist, quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed to terms Monday with the Eagles on a five-year contract extension.

The massive deal is worth up to $255 million and includes $179.3 million in guaranteed salary, a league source confirmed. Hurts, 24, is expected to receive $110 million guaranteed at signing. A league source confirmed Hurts’ deal also includes the first no-trade clause in franchise history.

Hurts, a second-round pick (No. 53) in the 2020 draft, ascended to new heights in his third NFL season. He notably displayed improvements across his entire game. Hurts diagnosed through his progressions at a much quicker rate, he was more accurate and direct as a decision-maker, and he showed improved mechanics within the pocket. Over 15 regular-season games, Hurts compiled 5,183 combined yards with 43 touchdowns and just nine turnovers (six interceptions, three fumbles lost).

During the team’s loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Hurts starred with his valiant performance: he completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards while he rushed for 70 yards and finished with four total touchdowns.

“If there was any doubters left, there shouldn’t be now,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of Hurts. “The way he stepped up on this stage and ran, threw the ball — whatever it took for his team to win — I mean that was a special performance. I don’t want it to get lost in the loss that they had. …It was a special performance by him, man. You make sure you appreciate that when you look back on this game.”

At the NFL owners meetings near the end of March, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reiterated the team’s top offseason priority was locking up Hurts to a long-term deal.

“I think the most important aspect of [a large contract extension] is to have the right quarterback,” Lurie said. “Assuming you have the right coach, the right staff, the right general manager, their staff, the right culture — all that goes into [it] — all the resources necessary.

“But then I think it’s so helpful to have a dynamic quarterback, who’s a great leader, a special person, and someone that is so hungry, and not just to win it once, but to win it multiple times, [he’s] obsessed. I think that mentality, combined with what I said in terms of the coaches, coaching staff, Nick leading the way there, and Howie [Roseman] — it bodes really well.”

According to NFL Network, Hurts is expected to make $64 million through the first year of his new deal that kicks into place in 2024. That structure should provide the Eagles with additional cap flexibility over the next two seasons before Hurts’ cap hit expectedly skyrockets. The Eagles have several offensive playmakers under contract for the next couple of years, including wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

“Seeing him virtually everyday, he has an incredible passion for being phenomenal,” Lurie said of Hurts. “And you see that in the great ones. We always knew Jalen was talented, had a very live arm that we felt was discounted in college because he was such a great runner, and his character was always considered great. But maybe the advantage we had was, we really respected his ability to throw the football and [believed] that would improve based on tremendous work ethic.

“...Jalen is the most mature 24-year old I’ve ever come across. Each franchise quarterback is different. I’ve always said to you guys — quarterback, GM, coach, facility, stadium, scouting – those kind of things. Those are the keys. Once you can find, thats when you are really excited. We’ll be working with Jalen, I am sure, for a long time.”

The total guaranteed salary of $179.304 million makes Hurts the second highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of guaranteed salary behind only Deshaun Watson’s five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed deal.

When he was last asked about a potential contract extension during his season-exit interview in February, Hurts replied: “The thing that I’m most focused on is winning. The only thing I care about is winning, and ultimately winning championships.”