With the bye week looming and quarterback Jalen Hurts still dealing with a left ankle injury, the Eagles quarterback was ruled out by the team for Sunday’s game versus the Jets.

Hurts had been listed as questionable, but the coaching staff ultimately decided to sit the second-year quarterback in favor of Gardner Minshew, sources told The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Hurts has started all 12 games this season, while Minshew has played in just one. Minshew will make his first start for the Eagles in the Week 13 matchup.

The Eagles acquired Minshew from the Jaguars in exchange for a 2022 conditional sixth-round pick. He was elevated to backup last month after the team traded Joe Flacco to the Jets. In 24 career games, Minshew has thrown for 5,541 yards with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Earlier in the week, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen indicated the team will rely on its running game — no matter the starting quarterback. The Eagles lead the NFL in rushing with 157.9 yards per game.

“We’re going to run what we run, and I think we’ve got to continue to do that,” Steichen said. We’ve been pretty efficient running the football, and obviously we’ve got to get our pass game to where we want it to be, and that’s the bottom line.”

Said coach Nick Sirianni on Friday: “We want to do what’s best for Jalen and his body and the team. There will be a lot of discussion with the trainers and doctors. I’ll listen to Jalen and how his body feels. Those are the main factors to the decision.”

Here’s the Eagles inactive list: