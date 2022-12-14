A week away from the announcement of the rosters for the Pro Bowl, Jalen Hurts of the Eagles leads NFC quarterbacks in fan balloting.

In the midst of a breakout season, Hurts has received 147,956 votes from fans in voting online and on Twitter, according to an NFL release on Wednesday. Hurts’ former teammate at Alabama, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, leads all players with 182,118 votes. Fan voting closes on Thursday.

Hurts has passed for 3,157 yards and 22 touchdowns with three interceptions this season. He also has rushed for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The AFC and NFC rosters for the Pro Bowl will be announced on Dec. 21. Roster selections are determined in voting by fans, players, and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 players on the rosters. Players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday.