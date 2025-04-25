Jalen Hurts is noncommittal when asked if he plans to accompany the Eagles to the White House

The Eagles are visiting the White House on April 28 to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LIX.

The last time the Birds were supposed to make the trip down to the White House, the visit was ultimately canceled by President Donald Trump because of player opt-outs. This time around, owner Jeffery Lurie has confirmed that the team “looks forward” to the celebration.

Advertisement

But it’s still unclear if the entire team will make the trip, or if some players may choose not to attend. At the Time 100 gala Thursday evening, one reporter asked Jalen Hurts whether he would be attending Monday’s celebration.

Hurts did not respond to the question, instead saying “Um” and looking away before ending the interview.

The Super Bowl MVP previously went viral for his response to Trump’s decision to attend the Super Bowl. Prior to the game, Hurts said that “he’s welcome to do what he wants” when asked how he felt about the president attending the game.

However, Hurts did visit the White House in 2018 during Trump’s previous term, after he and the Alabama Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff over Georgia.

“Y’all put your mind to anything in life and y’all can achieve it. Man, at the White House - that’s so crazy,” Hurts said at the time.

The Eagles did not immediately respond to a request for comment.