The Eagles signed the remainder of their 2020 NFL draft class Monday, getting deals done with top picks Jalen Reagor and Jalen Hurts, along with Shaun Bradley and Casey Toohill.
All of the rookies are squared away just before they’re expected to report for the start of training camp Tuesday, although there’s still uncertainty surrounding whether players will actually be reporting for camp because of coronavirus concerns.
According to a report, Reagor’s four-year deal will be worth $13.3 million with a fifth-year option. Hurts’ contract is a four-year pact without the fifth-year option and will be worth $6.02 million. As a second-round pick, Hurts was not eligible for the fifth-year option.
Reagor, the speedy receiver the Eagles took with the No. 21 pick in last April’s draft, was the first signing announced Monday morning. After the announcement, the former Texas Christian receiver tweeted, “See you soon Philadelphia.”
If rookies do report on Tuesday or later in the week, Reagor will have a big job on his hands. The team drafted him with the hopes that he’d inject speed into an offense that sorely missed it after veteran receiver DeSean Jackson suffered a core muscle injury in Week 1 last year that essentially ended his season.
Reagor ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine but followed it up with an unofficial 4.28 at his pro day after shedding some weight. On the field, he saw a drop in production partly because of a change at quarterback between his sophomore and junior seasons. He caught five touchdown passes and averaged 14.2 yards per catch last season.
After the pandemic caused the cancellation of rookie minicamp and all other offseason activities with players and coaches, Reagor will have to make up for lost time whenever camp gets underway.
Hurts, the team’s second-round pick out of Oklahoma, doesn’t have the same prospects of early playing time. If the Eagles have their way, the quarterback who started his career at Alabama before transferring to the Sooners in 2019 won’t see much of the field except for speciality packages. Unless Carson Wentz gets injured, Hurts will have the luxury of learning while backing up Wentz.
The contract terms for Bradley, a linebacker out of Temple, and Toohill, an edge rusher out of Stanford, were not available. Bradley, a Rancocas Valley graduate, was the team’s sixth-round pick and Toohill was taken in the seventh round.