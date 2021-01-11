Even though Reagor was taken in the first round and considered a speed merchant, his rookie season didn’t feature the impressive player-tracking data the Eagles cited last April. Reagor was reportedly clocked at 22.6 mph during his final season at TCU, but his fastest speed measured by Next Gen Stats this year was 20.76. It’s worth pointing out college programs and Next Gen sometimes use different tracking systems, which can lead to different results, but the margin between the two is likely more than that.