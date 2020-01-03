Eagles center Jason Kelce was voted to the NFL’s first-team All-Pro team for the third straight season Friday.
Kelce, 32, received 29 of a possible 50 votes cast by a panel of media members. He’s coming off another career year in which he was the top-ranked center by Pro Football Focus. He’s the only Eagles offensive starter to have not missed a snap this season.
According to PFF, he’s allowed just two sacks this season and committed three penalties.
“Obviously whenever you’re recognized for stuff like that, it’s nice,” Kelce said. “But you try and remain grounded.”
Kelce’s third All-Pro selection puts him in some elite company. Among active players, he’s tied for the third-most All-Pro selections. It will also help his Hall of Fame case down the road. Since 2000, three centers have been called to Canton, Ohio. All three were selected to the All-Pro team at least three times. Kevin Mawae, a part of last year’s class, got the honor three times.
With a wild-card playoff game against the Seahawks a little more than 48 hours away, Kelce said he isn’t taking any time to reflect on the last three seasons.
“I think you reflect more on the team,” Kelce said. “I think it’s why this game is the greatest game, in my opinion.”
While Kelce made the team, guard Brandon Brooks did not after having one of the best years of his career. Brooks, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week with a shoulder injury requiring surgery to repair a broken bone, was edged by Cowboys guard Zack Martin. Brooks finished third, receiving nine votes even though he was graded the best offensive lineman in the NFL this season by PFF.