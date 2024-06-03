Skip to content
Eagles officially place Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox on retired list

The Eagles processing the retirements after June 1 has an effect on the salary cap.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (left) and center Jason Kelce (right) talk as they wait to take the field before the Eagles play the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
    by EJ Smith
Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox are officially retired.

Although both players announced their retirements earlier this offseason, the Eagles waited until after June 1 to process each move to offset the salary-cap charges over two seasons.

According to overthecap.com, Kelce’s deal will have an $8.7 million dead-money hit in 2024 and will count for $16.4 million in 2025. The 36-year-old, who signed a one-year contract last offseason that was structured to allow the team to make a post-June 1 move of this nature, played 193 games for the Eagles over a 13-year career.

Cox, who also signed a one-year deal last offseason with a similar structure, will have a $4.2 million charge in 2024 and $10.3 million in 2025. The 33-year-old turned down more lucrative offers last offseason to return for a 12th season with the Eagles and finished his career with 188 games played.

The Eagles have roughly $30 million in cap space this year after the two moves according to overthecap.com.