Eagles’ Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Darius Slay make the NFL players’ All-Pro team

The inaugural NFL Players All-Pro Team was announced on Wednesday and three Eagles made the cut on the first team.

This list, which was released by the NFL Players Association, compiled votes from active players to select the best at each position. Eagles center Jason Kelce, right tackle Lane Johnson, and cornerback Darius Slay were recognized for their excellence as first-team selections by their peers.

This the first time the players have had the final say and opportunity to select the best of their peers, in contrast with other All-Pro teams, which are selected by the media and/or league personnel. Each player was given the opportunity to vote, with players voting for both their position group and the position group they compete against. For instance, Kelce as a center was able to vote for the best center, nose tackle, interior defensive lineman, and off-the-ball linebacker in the league.