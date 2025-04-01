A potential Nick Sirianni contract extension and other takeaways from Jeffrey Lurie’s media session at league meetings

PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a few days spent debating the merits of the Tush Push and fielding congratulations from his peers, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie closed out the annual league meetings with his lone formal news conference of the year.

From addressing Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s contract situation to reflecting on how highly last year’s team might rank in NFL history, here are five takeaways from Lurie’s media session on Tuesday:

Extension announcements for Nick Sirianni — and maybe Howie Roseman — sound imminent

Lurie stopped short of saying anything concrete, but made a potential extension for Sirianni sound like an eventuality on Tuesday.

The coach’s current deal expires after the 2025 season, but Lurie hinted that news of a long-term agreement with Sirianni could come soon.

“You guys, I’m sure, will find out soon enough that Nick will be our coach going forward,” Lurie said. “He’s done an outstanding job. … Everything that I had hoped for with Nick, he embodies. Whether it’s connection, intelligence in so many ways, from football intelligence to emotional intelligence, managing people, hiring assistant coaches, growth mindset at all times — that’s one of the reasons [Eagles general manager Howie Roseman] is so good, incredible growth mindset. Neither are risk averse. These are all the things that we embody.”

Lurie also hinted at Roseman having long-term stability while discussing the value of continuity within the organization.

Roseman’s last reported contract was a three-year extension in 2022. Asked Tuesday when Roseman’s deal expires, Lurie declined to give specifics other than saying he’s under contract for “a long time” and is “very stable and secure.”

“I’m very big on rewarding those who have done a great job,” Lurie said. “Howie is as good as exists in the NFL, I would say better. We proceed in that direction, we don’t announce things, but we proceed in that direction at all times. That’s just the way I like to operate and it’s the way we operate. When you have the right people, continuity is big.”

Dallas Goedert’s days with the Eagles seem numbered

One day after Roseman said there was “no update” on Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert’s uncertain future with the team, both Lurie and Sirianni offered lukewarm responses when asked if the 30-year-old would be off-loaded this offseason.

The Eagles would save about $14 million in cash by moving on from Goedert either via trade or release. Doing so would help even out the team’s top-heavy balance sheet in future years, something Lurie alluded to on Tuesday while comparing Goedert’s situation to Zach Ertz’s departure from the team four years ago.

“Whether it’s C.J. Gardner-Johnson or its Dallas [Goedert] or Milton Williams, whatever it is, we’ve got to do what’s best for the franchise in terms of winning big,” Lurie said. “But, for all of us, these are not names. These are human beings that we’ve really, really been through battle with and been on the big stage with and enjoy. No different than Zach Ertz, it’s the way it is. You’ve got to balance it all out. And the one thing is we’ve got to do what we think is best in terms of roster construction, planning, and winning big.”

During a Tuesday morning news conference, Sirianni added, “Right now he’s on our football team. And obviously, Dallas Goedert has meant a lot to us. We’ll see how that plays out. He’s a heck of a football player, heck of a leader. Want to be able to have back as many guys as you possibly can, but that’s not the reality of the NFL. We’ll see what happens and how that happens, but of course you want everyone back.”

Why Lurie sold a minority stake in the team

Lurie also explained his decision to sell a minority stake in the Eagles late last season, pointing to the cash on hand the deal afforded him.

Reportedly selling two stakes totaling 8% of a valuation around $8 billion, Lurie still owns 85% of the franchise, according to Bloomberg news.

Susan Kim, a chairman of the board of Amkor Technology and a Bryn Mawr resident, bought 3.25% while Ed Peskowitz, the founder of United Communications Group and a former co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks, bought 4.75% in an agreement brokered by his children.

“Buy more Corn Flakes and Wheaties,” Lurie said, jokingly, about the rationale. “There’s an opportunity with sports teams and their valuations to not keep all your money into one thing. There’s a little bit more of a chance for liquidity.”

Where do the ‘24 Eagles rank?

When asked about the number of key contributors from last year’s team who left either via trade or free agency, Lurie turned the question around Tuesday.

“I’d almost like to say, ‘Has there been a better NFL team than the ‘24 Eagles?’ I don’t know,” Lurie said. “I’d rather say that, I’m very proud of that. I think we had an incredible roster. I think we’ll still go into the next season with a superb roster.”

He later clarified that he wasn’t saying last year’s team was the greatest in NFL history, but conceded he didn’t make the initial suggestion without consideration.

“I’m saying it was a damn good team,” Lurie said, before adding, “Just roster-wise, incredibly capable, very well-coached, all sides of the ball, really, it’s hard to pinpoint a weakness. And then, the way it dominated the [NFC] championship game and the Super Bowl. There have been some other teams. That’s up to you guys and everyone else to decide, it’s not me.”

Lurie’s succession plan is on track, but not fast-tracked

Although Lurie’s son Julian’s presence in the organization has grown in recent years, the Eagles chairman reiterated Tuesday he isn’t planning on handing over the reins in the near future.

Julian Lurie has spent the last two years working in the organization with the title “business and football operations strategy,” his first official role on the Eagles’ staff.

And while Jeffrey Lurie said the process of familiarizing his son with the different levels of the Eagles’ organization is going well, those plans are still set for a later date.

“He’s sort of been a part of getting to understand and know every aspect of the operation,” Lurie said. “It’s the best way to prepare him. He’s humble and smart and gaining experience and most importantly, loves the specialness of the culture, the Eagles, the NFL, and the incredible fan base. He gets it. … But, you know what? I think I’m still a young kid, so I don’t want to go further than that.”