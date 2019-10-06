--The Packers had seven red-zone opportunities against the Eagles last week. That’s most against the Eagles in 11 years. The Packers only scored three touchdowns on those seven trips inside the 20 as the Eagles held Aaron Rodgers to five completions in 16 red-zone pass attempts (he was 29-for-37 outside the red zone). But that’s a dangerous way to live as a defense. The Eagles finished first in red-zone defense last season, but also gave up the ninth most red-zone challenges (56). Just one of the eight teams with more RZ challenges won more than seven games. The Eagles currently are on pace to face 60 red-zone challenges this season. That’s the bad news. The good news is they’re going up against a Jets offense Sunday that has had just two red-zone opportunities this season.