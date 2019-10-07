6. Carson Wentz can manage a win. For the first time in his short career, the quarterback threw for less than 200 yards in back-to-back games. They were both wins, so the numbers matter little, but they do tell a story about the Pederson’s play-calling. The Eagles had little choice but to run more than they threw against the Packers. And it was a wise one considering how successful they were on the ground. Sunday’s balanced numbers -- 30 drops to pass vs. 29 runs -- had something to do with playing with the lead. But even though the Jets’ pass rush had been dismal and their cornerbacks inefficient, Wentz had trouble throwing down the field. He threw just two passes beyond 20 yards and completed none (one of the passes to receiver Nelson Agholor didn’t count because there was a defensive illegal contact penalty).