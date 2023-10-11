Eagles’ Darius Slay absent due to knee injury, but 2 starters return to practice ahead of the Jets game

Cornerback Darius Slay and safety Justin Evans both were sidelined during Wednesday’s practice due to knee injuries, according to the team’s injury report.

Slay and Evans played all 56 defensive snaps against the Rams at Los Angeles. The Eagles have two remaining practices before they travel north for their Week 6 contest at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets on Sunday.

WithSlay and Evans absent, the Eagles did see a pair of starters in veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean return to practice.

Cox missed Sunday’s game after he received an epidural injection to alleviate pain in his back, while Dean has missed the past four games on injured reserve with a foot injury that sustained in Week 1. The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for Dean earlier this week, and the hope is he will be activated for the Jets game.

“I’ve never missed a game, ever,” Dean said. “Since the beginning, I’ve never missed a game in my life.”

While injured, Dean still frequented the NovaCare Complex and maintained constant communication with defensive coordinator Sean Desai and position coach D.J. Eliot. After he stayed back in Philadelphia for the team’s first road game at Tampa Bay — a typical practice for injured players — Dean successfully urged Desai and coach Nick Sirianni to allow him to travel to the Rams game.

“I’ve stayed in the building and been in every single meeting,” Dean said. “It’s all I know. I want to stay with the team. This is a defense I’m part of. I feel like it’s my job to be here.”

“He wants to be with us,” teammate Jordan Davis said. “He wants to share those memories, those experiences. So seeing him face this adversity in his life, I’m definitely excited for him.”

Asked if he feels 100%, Dean flashed a smile and replied: “I’m ‘bout there.”

Wednesday’s practice offered Dean the initial opportunity to go up against live action as the Eagles (5-0) prepare for the Jets (2-3) and backup quarterback Zach Wilson, who has stepped in for the injured Aaron Rodgers. During the early portions of practice, Dean rotated in position drills with Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham, and Christian Elliss.

“Going out there, banging pads with the guys, [I’m] trying to put myself in every situation that I feel like I’ll be in on the field,” Dean said. “Every movement, everything I’m doing this past week — running, drills, backpedaling. Now the final piece is striking guys, feeling that weight on my foot, changing directions with weight being applied on me.”

Barring any setbacks, Dean is hopeful to be back in the lineup this weekend. His return presents a puzzle for the middle level of the defense, where veterans Morrow and Cunningham have filled in. Morrow has been a top-5 graded off-ball linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus, while Cunningham has been effective in the run game. Morrow, who replaced Dean, as the defensive communicator in the huddle, also ranks second on the team with three sacks.

Asked if Dean will retain his starting role and how his presence could shake up the linebacker rotation, Sirianni remained tight-lipped: “We don’t have to make that decision right now. We don’t have to make that decision on starting right at this particular time. Do we have a plan in our head? Obviously. I think that’s something that we keep tight though for a competitive advantage.

“[Dean] wants to be around at all times. He’s a football junkie. Always trying to be around it. I thought the way he went about his time off, was really continuing to try to grow and get better. You just can’t keep him out of the building and can’t keep him out of the film room.”