Eagles first-round LB Jihaad Campbell sidelined for rookie minicamp

Eagles first-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell watched from the sidelines with a shoulder injury as the team commenced the first practice of a two-day rookie minicamp Friday.

Wearing No. 30, the former Alabama standout went through stretches with the team without a helmet before spectating individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media. Campbell suffered a shoulder injury late in the Crimson Tide’s season that required surgery to reportedly repair a “slight tear” in his torn labrum two months ago. When asked about his potential availability for training camp last week, Campbell was noncommital about his recovery timeline.

“I‘m just taking that day by day right now,” Campbell said. “Just really in progress with that.”

Medical concerns played a meaningful part in why Campbell slid to the end of the first round. The former Timber Creek star dealt with knee injuries earlier in his career as well, but still appeared in 35 games over three seasons for Alabama and earned second-team all-American honors last year.

Still, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said last week the team didn’t view any of his past injuries as reason for worry long-term.

“We do not have any long-term concerns with his health,” Roseman said. “We look at the draft as a long-term opportunity for our team. We have a lot of confidence this guy’s going to be here and play at a really high level for a long time.”

The Eagles have had some recent success drafting players entering the league with an injury history, most notably selecting Landon Dickerson, Cooper DeJean, and Nolan Smith after each missed part of the pre-draft process due to prolonged recovery timelines. The team also took Nakobe Dean after the projected first-round pick fell into the third round because of health concerns.

Dickerson and DeJean also missed at least part of their first training camp with injuries before eventually slotting into the starting lineup as rookies during the regular season. When asked about Campbell’s likelihood of being ready for training camp last week, Roseman also wouldn’t offer much outside of the fact the team did extensive work on 21-year-old’s medical at the NFL scouting combine.

“We’ll get all into that when we bring him in here,” Roseman said. “Obviously, our guys had an opportunity to see him at the combine and the re-checks, and we’re very excited about what he’s going to bring to the team from our perspective. All that stuff will be sorted out. But again, we’re looking at this, this wasn’t a need-pick. This was, for us, a player we had tremendous passion about, and somebody that when we started the process and continued through the process was very high on our boards.”

Outside of Campbell, none of the Eagles draft picks or undrafted rookies appeared to be held back during the early portion of practice.