Eagles’ Jordan Davis ready to reach lofty expectations in Year 2

After the Eagles reached the Super Bowl during his rookie year, defensive tackle Jordan Davis approached this offseason with what he labeled as a “fresh mindset.”

The Eagles, who resume organized team activities on Monday, traded up to select Davis with their top pick in the 2022 draft. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound defensive tackle, who earned early praise for his explosiveness and athleticism, compiled 18 tackles over 13 regular-season games (224 defensive snaps).

It was a unique rookie campaign for Davis, who mainly filled in behind starters Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox. Davis appeared to be gaining momentum until a midseason ankle injury landed him on injured reserve. While he was sidelined, the Eagles signed veterans Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh in an effort to beef up the interior.

The Eagles re-signed Cox to a one-year deal, but Hargrave, Joseph, and Suh are all gone, paving the way for Davis to take on a larger role in Year 2.

“I definitely know what’s expected of me,” Davis said Thursday. “And I’m ready to meet those expectations.

“I understand that you’re asking a lot more of me and that’s OK, that’s what I’m here for. I’m lucky that I had that experience behind those guys to see what it took. But just try to take those lessons that they gave me and not let it go to waste.

“I watched the film, watch film on myself, and I just realized a lot of my technique was raw so I wanted to come in and I wanted to come in hot. I wanted to come in sharp and especially since the guys here, new rooks, I want to make sure I set a great example for them. ... I don’t wanna be the guy that falls behind or the guy that the coach has to correct my technique every time.”

With Davis looking to make his mark, he’ll have a handful of familiar faces working together with him. The Eagles recently drafted three of his former teammates from the University of Georgia: first-round pick and defensive tackle Jalen Carter, first-round pick and linebacker Nolan Smith, and fourth-round pick and defensive back Kelee Ringo. Similar to Davis, fellow second-year linebacker and former Georgia teammate Nakobe Dean also is expected to take on an increased role in his second year with the Eagles.

“That’s my brother,” Davis said of Carter. “It’s not like a mentor-mentee role, but it is more like a brotherhood. I can’t really explain it. He’s going to pull whatever he needs out of me. And whatever I need, I’m going to pull it out of him. He knows that. He knows what to expect from me, and I know what to expect from him.”

Aside from Davis and Carter, the Eagles also have Cox, free-agent signee Kentavius Street, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, rookie Moro Ojomo, and Noah Elliss listed on the depth chart.

“I was fortunate enough to go to the Super Bowl in my rookie year,” Davis said. “A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to sniff the playoffs in their whole career. So just to be able to have that experience and know what it takes to have those guys.”