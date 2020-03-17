Kamu Grugier-Hill and Jordan Howard are both headed to Miami.
The two former Eagles agreed to deals with the Dolphins Tuesday during the second day of the NFL’s free agency legal tampering period. Grugier-Hill, a special teams captain and eventual starting linebacker, agreed to a one-year deal one day after thanking Eagles fans for their support on social media before saying goodbye. The linebacker fell out of favor with the Eagles after lying about a concussion to stay in a game, ironically against the Dolphins last December.
Grugier-Hill saw his role reduced two weeks later once he recovered from his concussion and eventually was placed on injured reserve with a mysterious back injury. After Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he didn’t know when the 25-year-old hurt his back, Grugier-Hill’s agent, Steve Caric, released a statement saying that his client had been playing through the injury for most of the season.
“Kamu has been playing though a significant pain for the majority of the 2019,” Caric said. “This pain has forced him to take weekly pregame painkilling shots and IV drips. This past week the pain became unbearable and it was determined he required a minor and minimally invasive back procedure to relieve the pain.”
Howard’s two-year deal is worth around $10 million, according to an ESPN report. The running back was the primary ballcarrier for the Eagles before sustaining a shoulder stinger against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3. He missed nearly two months with the injury, which led to Miles Sanders’ emergence as a lead running back. When Howard returned, he was used mostly as an emergency-only option. He was on the field for just one play against the New York Giants in the season finale, a passing play negated by a holding penalty.
Nonetheless, Howard was a productive back when the Eagles fed him often. He finished the season with 525 rushing yards on 119 carries after the Eagles traded a conditional late-round pick to the Chicago Bears for him.
Jeff McLane contributed to this report.