Howard’s two-year deal is worth around $10 million, according to an ESPN report. The running back was the primary ballcarrier for the Eagles before sustaining a shoulder stinger against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3. He missed nearly two months with the injury, which led to Miles Sanders’ emergence as a lead running back. When Howard returned, he was used mostly as an emergency-only option. He was on the field for just one play against the New York Giants in the season finale, a passing play negated by a holding penalty.