Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field with a neck injury less than six minutes into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Sweat was placed on a stretcher and slowly carted off the field during the Saints’ first drive. The Eagles said that Sweat had movement in all of his extremities.

He was injured after tackling Saints fullback Adam Prentice. The entire Eagles sideline emptied to be around Sweat after he was placed on the cart, and Lincoln Financial Field went quiet before breaking out in “Sweat!” chants.

Sweat appeared to give a thumbs up as he went into the tunnel. He is having his best season in his fifth year with the Eagles. He entered Sunday with 11 sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown in the Eagles’ Christmas Eve loss in Dallas.

