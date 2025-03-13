Source: Eagles agree to terms with LB Joshua Uche

A pass rusher is on the way to Philadelphia.

After Josh Sweat departed for the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, the Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year deal with outside linebacker Joshua Uche, a league source told The Inquirer on Thursday.

ESPN was first to report the news.

Uche, 26, spent the bulk of his five-year career with the New England Patriots, then was sent to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the trade deadline last season for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

The Patriots’ second-round, No. 60 overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Michigan, Uche had a breakout season in 2022, posting 11½ sacks for New England in 15 regular-season games. However, his production dropped off in the seasons that followed.

In each of the last two seasons, the 6-foot-1, 240-pound Uche did not surpass three sacks. Upon his trade to the Chiefs in late October, Uche was only active for six games and did not appear in the playoffs. He played a total of just 37 defensive snaps in five meaningful regular-season games with the Chiefs. Uche finished the year with two sacks, which he registered as a member of the Patriots.

In 64 career games, Uche has collected 20½ sacks, over half of which came in 2022. He had a relatively slow start to his NFL career, spending time on injured reserve in both of his first two seasons.

Uche will have an opportunity to revitalize his young career in a new scheme under Vic Fangio and earn a situational role in the Eagles’ edge rushers rotation this upcoming training camp. Aside from Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, the room is particularly thin following the departure of Sweat, the team’s leader in sacks last season, in free agency. Sweat agreed to terms with the Cardinals on Monday on a four-year deal with an average annual value of just under $20 million.

Brandon Graham, the 15-year veteran, is also an unrestricted free agent. He has not made a public decision about his NFL future. If Graham does not return to the Eagles next season, Bryce Huff would currently be the oldest edge rusher on the team, followed by Uche. Huff turns 27 next month.

The addition of Uche is the first external free-agent addition to the defense made by Howie Roseman this offseason. AJ Dillon, the 26-year-old running back who missed the 2024 season due to a neck injury, agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Eagles on Wednesday. While the exact terms of the two external free-agent signings have not been reported, both are likely on the cheaper side.