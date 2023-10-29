Behind Eagles WR Julio Jones’ go-ahead touchdown: Repetition, patience, and his ‘want to’

LANDOVER, Md. — After he received postgame treatment in the training room, Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones retreated to his personal stall from inside the visitors locker room at FedEx Field. With a majority of his teammates having already vacated, Jones was surprised Sunday when he arrived and noticed a horde of cameras and reporters waiting in the center of the cramped room.

Initially, he thought the group was seeking one of the game’s biggest stars, his wideout mate A.J. Brown, who became the first player in NFL history to record 125-plus receiving yards in six consecutive games. But at this moment, the spotlight indeed was on Jones, whose go-ahead touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of the Week 8 contest against the Washington Commanders, helped push the Eagles toward a come-from-behind 38-31 victory over their division rivals.

“It’s amazing, but it’s not about me,” Jones said of his 64th career touchdown being his first with the Eagles. “We just believe in one another. They believe in me to go out there and execute...[the coaching staff] knows I can make plays. My number was called. I needed to be clutch and do my job.”

Jones, who signed to the Eagles’ practice squad on Oct. 17, has quickly assimilated to his new team thanks to his approach as a consummate pro. The 14-year veteran has been elevated to the active roster in consecutive games and recorded catches in both contests.

“Ever since we signed Julio, it’s been really influencing to see a player of his caliber, be able to ask him questions, pick his brain,” tight end Dallas Goedert said. “I think everybody on the team loved when he got that [touchdown]. It’s so cool for a guy with his status to come in and just do whatever is asked for him.”

While his snaps have come in spurts, Jones made sure to maximize his latest opportunity.

On his 8-yard touchdown catch that occurred with just over seven minutes remaining, the Eagles came out of the huddle in shotgun formation, with Jones lining up from the slot on the left side of the offensive line. Commanders nickel cornerback Danny Johnson lined up over Jones, while safety Percy Butler floated a few feet away near the box. Upon the snap, quarterback Jalen Hurts stuck the football out near running back D’Andre Swift’s stomach, while Hurts simultaneously kept his eyes up. Hurts noticed Butler crash down and commit to defending the run, which meant Jones — his primary read — was left in single coverage. Hurts pulled the football back and delivered a strike toward Jones, who reached slightly behind him to haul it in.

Jones’ touchdown gave the Eagles their first lead of the day and sparked all of the momentum toward the visitors’ sideline. Jones was immediately mobbed in celebratory fashion by teammates in the end zone.

“We’ve seen some looks that they were going to give us in the red zone throughout the week,” Jones said. “You couldn’t have drawn it up better. They did exactly what was showing up on film.”

It was a specific play that Hurts and Jones repped more than 15 times during practice earlier in the week.

“That was huge,” team captain Jason Kelce said. “We really wanted to capitalize in that situation. We had that play for Julio drawn up all week. We were excited to see if it was going to work out for him. He got smashed in the head [at the conclusion of the play]. Regardless, he held onto it. It didn’t phase him.”

Added Swift: “He’s amazing. I’m happy to see him get in the end zone. It was great to see him go out there and get that play. He’s another great player on the roster. What he brings to the team. Been in the league a long time, doing great things consistently. He’s been a great addition for us.”

At 6-foot-3, Jones provides the Eagles with another dynamic option in the pass game. Brown and DeVonta Smith, as they typically do on a week-to-week basis, stole the show against the Commanders with their combined 15 catches, 229 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. But it was Jones’ score that catapulted the Eagles to an NFL-best 7-1 record.

“We have such a dynamic offense,” Goedert said. “We can do so many things and beat people in different ways. We just need to fine-tune what we’re really good at, and let that carry us throughout the year.”

Similar to a few other grizzled veterans in the Eagles locker room, Jones, 34, is considered to be in the twilight of his storied career. Sunday served as a prime example of why the team added the future Hall of Fame receiver.

It’s unlikely he’ll ever see the lion’s share of targets, but Jones still is capable of lifting the team with his big-play ability in key spots.

“I don’t blink,” Jones said. “I’ve been doing it for a long time. So it’s not like I freak out if somebody is going to hit me. My job is to focus on the football and catch the football.

“Right now for me, it’s about seeing it day in and day out, having that ‘want to’ to be great. To strive for greatness. And then you have to believe in people, too, regardless if you see it or don’t see it. You want to know [the team] has your back. So you’re going to go fight for them because [my teammates] believe in me.”