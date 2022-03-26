The Eagles have agreed to terms with former Chargers linebacker Kyzir White on a one-year deal.

White, 26, is originally a 2018 fourth-round pick out of West Virginia. He has spent all four seasons with the Chargers, and is coming off a career-best 2021. Appearing primarily from the starting middle linebacker spot, White tallied 144 tackles, which ranked eighth most in the NFL, and two interceptions across 17 games.

Following the departure of Alex Singleton in free agency, White is a likely candidate to start at linebacker alongside T.J. Edwards. White, 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, is a volume tackler and offers versatility as a former college safety.

Besides Edwards and White, the Eagles have linebackers Davion Taylor, Patrick Johnson, Shaun Bradley, JaCoby Stevens, Christian Elliss, and Joe Ostman on the roster. Newly acquired pass rusher Haason Reddick is also listed as a linebacker on the team’s website.

Considering White’s short-term deal, the Eagles could still add more depth to the position in the upcoming NFL draft. Safety and cornerback headline the other position groups with lingering holes. The team has 10 picks, including three first-round selections.

White is from Macungie and attended Emmaus High School.