Eagles guard Landon Dickerson carted off with injury at Lincoln Financial Field public practice

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson was carted off the field Sunday night after suffering an injury near the end of the team’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dickerson was injured during 11-on-11 team drills and was down on the field before being helped off. He was slow to get to the sideline and appeared to be favoring his right leg. He then took the passenger seat of a cart and left the field.

Dickerson, a three-time Pro Bowler, was on the Eagles’ injury report for practice Saturday, limited with what the team called a knee injury. He was not on the report Sunday and was a full participant.

Dickerson, 26, has a history of knee injuries, including ACL tears in both knees in college. He also played through a left knee injury in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

The Eagles did not immediately release information about his injury, and the severity of it is unknown.