When Brandon Brooks joined the Eagles in 2016, his new offensive linemate introduced a concept that perplexed the guard.
Lane Johnson, the Eagles right tackle, wanted them to make a play each game that would get the attention of their next opponent when that team watched the game film. Brooks wasn’t sure he understood.
“He always used to say, especially when I first got here, ‘Let’s put something on tape for the next team to ‘wow’ them,’ ” Brooks said. “When they watch that they’d be like ‘Holy [cow].’ Early on here, I was like what the [heck] is this guy talking about? But now I see what he was saying, the potential that he saw in our side even way back when.”
Johnson was a first-round pick entering his fourth season. Brooks was one of the team’s big free-agency signings after staring his career with the Houston Texans. Four seasons later, the two have evolved into the best run-blocking tandem in the NFL, and they’re hoping to be reunited Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Brooks, who recently signed a four-year, $56.2 million contract, missed Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks with an illness brought on by anxiety issues. It’s the second time in his career that he’s been sidelined due to throwing up before games, but the 30-year-old returned to practice this week and is hopeful to be back on the field against the Dolphins.
Johnson missed the better part of the last two games, both losses in which the offense struggled mightily, with a concussion sustained in the first half of the Eagles’ 17-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The 2017 All-Pro tackle was cleared for contact, was a full participant in practice this week and is expected to play.
The Eagles have scored just one touchdown in seven quarters since Johnson’s departure. Against a Seahawks defense missing Jadeveon Clowney, the offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Carson Wentz, allowing three sacks and 19 pressures on 51 pass attempts. After the 29-year-old Johnson left against the Patriots, the Eagles surrendered five sacks.
“Any time you lose a player of that caliber, it’s going to hurt you,” Brooks said of Johnson after the Patriots game. “Guys like Lane Johnson don’t grow on trees."
Guys like Brooks don’t, either. The tandem has been the best two-man blocking group in the NFL this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Brooks, a two-time Pro Bowler, is the highest-graded offensive lineman by the site. Johnson is ranked fifth. The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys have two linemates in the top 10, but no other team has two top-five blockers like the Eagles.
For the first time since Nov. 3, the Eagles have reason to believe the two will be back.
“It just brings that continuity back," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of having the pair back on the field. "We’re excited to get Lane back. He’s had a good week, and he’s in the right frame of mind. He’s excited to be back out there. Brandon is excited to have him back next to him. It’s good to get that offensive line back together.”
Johnson came up with the idea of putting eye-catching plays on tape, but Brooks was the one who pushed the concept further.
“Now I find myself talking to him that way,” Brooks said. “Instead of just putting a play on there, why don’t we put a series on there? Why don’t we put a quarter on there, or a half?”
The last time Brooks and Johnson played a full game together was against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3 before the team’s bye week. That was also the last time they achieved the goal of putting something special on tape, Brooks said.
“We consider ourselves the best, run or pass, in the league,” Brooks said. “We were clicking and in sync.”