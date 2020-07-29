Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson tested positive for coronavirus and was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
The Pro Bowl lineman issued a statement on Twitter with the news of his positive test, saying he feels “strong and ready to go.”
Along with Johnson, the Eagles placed linebacker Nathan Gerry and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Being placed on the list doesn’t always indicate a positive test, though. Players can also be placed on the list if they’ve been in close contact with someone who has the virus. Players on the list must quarantine for an extended time and pass multiple tests before rejoining the team.
Johnson attended the OL Masterminds Summit, his annual clinic for NFL lineman in Dallas, earlier this month. According to media reports, roughly 50 players were scheduled to attend the clinic.
“Over the past few months, I have tested negative after all travels, including before and after the OL Masterminds Summit 18 days ago,” Johnson said in the statement. “I have been working hard in preparation for a long, grueling season and have tried to take all the necessary precautions to build a safe and healthy environment during the sessions. I have and will continue to take this seriously and will encourage everyone else to do so as well.”
Johnson, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 All-Pro, has held the offensive line clinic each of the last three offseasons along with his former college offensive line coach Duke Mayweather. Some videos shared on social media of the event showed several players in tight quarters, some not wearing masks.
Johnson said he would follow the league protocols for infected players and is looking “forward to joining my teammates and coaches soon.”
It’s unclear whether Gerry and Mailata have tested positive for the virus and the Eagles are not permitted to comment on test results beyond being placed on the COVID-19 list. Gerry started 12 games for the Eagles at linebacker last season and finished the year second in tackles behind only Malcolm Jenkins.
Mailata spent most of last season on injured reserve, but is expected to compete for a role as a backup tackle this season.