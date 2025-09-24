Eagles place linebacker Nolan Smith on injured reserve with a triceps injury

The Eagles made a series of roster moves Wednesday that most notably included the placement of Nolan Smith on injured reserve.

Smith, a third-year outside linebacker, reinjured the left triceps he tore during Super Bowl LIX, The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane confirmed. Smith underwent surgery a week and a half after that game, and he was good to go for the start of the season. Smith had been playing with a brace on his surgically repaired arm.

It is unclear when Smith, 24, aggravated the injury in the Eagles’ Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He played 46 defensive snaps (69.7%), which led the team’s edge rusher corps. Smith was on the field until the third-to-last play of the game, an incomplete pass to Puka Nacua.

In addition to Smith, backup cornerback Jakorian Bennett and wide receiver Darius Cooper are also headed to injured reserve. Cooper, an undrafted rookie receiver out of Tarleton State, exited the Rams game after injuring his shoulder on the opening kickoff of the second half. Bennett’s injury is unclear.

None of the injuries to Smith, Bennett, or Cooper will require surgery. The hope for the team is that the trio could return around the bye week, which is in Week 9. At a minimum, they must miss the next four games, making the earliest possible return in Week 8 against the New York Giants on Oct. 26.

To fill their spots on the active roster, the Eagles signed safety Marcus Epps, tight end Cameron Latu, and defensive back Parry Nickerson from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Eagles added linebacker Lance Dixon, cornerback Eli Ricks, and wide receiver Quez Watkins to the practice squad.