He didn’t have a good first half against the Falcons. I thought it might have been his worst in the NFL. But he was a different man after the break and nearly willed the Eagles to victory on his own. He was great against the Redskins in the opener. His passing numbers Sunday don’t pop out — 19-for-36 for 259 yards and two touchdowns — but if, say, 5 of 7 dropped passes were caught, Wentz’s completion percentage would have been 67. He had no turnovers and ran for 33 yards.