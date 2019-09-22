--DeSean Jackson’s early exit last week didn’t have any impact on the distance of Carson Wentz’s throws. He averaged 9.8 throwing yards per attempt against the Falcons. The week before, when Jackson caught eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, Wentz averaged 9.2 throwing yards per attempt. What did change without Jackson was the accuracy of Wentz’s longer throws. He was just 1-for-5 with two interceptions on throws of 20 or more yards. Against Washington, he was 2-for-5 with two touchdowns. He also was 4-for-6 for 62 yards against Washington on throws of 11-to-19 yards. Last week, he was 3-for-11 for 49 yards.