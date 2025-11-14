Cam Jurgens set to return to Eagles Sunday for key game vs. Lions

Cam Jurgens usually spends a lot of time leading up to a game with Brett Toth.

“I feel like a lot of times during the season me and him are like co-pilots,” Jurgens said Friday after the Eagles finished their final practice before taking on the Lions Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. “We just talk through the game plan together and see how we see things and how we want to make points or calls and go through things together.”

Advertisement

Jurgens is typically the captain in those conversations. For the last few weeks, though, after Jurgens was knocked out of the Eagles’ Week 7 game in Minnesota with a right knee injury, Jurgens has shifted to co-pilot in the proverbial cockpit.

Jurgens missed the Eagles’ Week 8 game vs. the Giants, then did not play when the Eagles returned from their bye Monday night in Green Bay after not practicing last week. Jurgens returned to the practice field at the NovaCare Complex this week and was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully on Friday. The Eagles did not list him with a game designation on their final injury report, so he will return.

“It just feels good to be out there practicing again,” Jurgens said. “I think day by day it’s been getting better.”

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Lions predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 11

It has been a frustrating 2025 season for Jurgens after being named to the Pro Bowl last season — his first as the starter after taking over at center for the retired Jason Kelce. Jurgens had back surgery in February to alleviate nerve pain and slowly worked his way back into form. He has rarely felt 100% and won’t Sunday if he returns.

“That’s just how the NFL and football goes,” Jurgens said. “Everybody is dealing with injuries throughout the year and you just keep working, keep grinding, take it day by day. You have to take that approach.

“When you’re out there on the field you’re 100%. You have to be 100%. Your mind is going 100 miles an hour.”

Especially, Jurgens said, even when he’s not playing. “I still got to be going through all of the mental reps,” he said.

Jurgens said Toth did “a great job. Communication was good and he knows exactly what we are doing.”

Jurgens’ return Sunday comes in a key game for the Eagles vs. a Lions team that, like the Eagles, is among the Super Bowl favorites. The Lions have a good front, and Jurgens said the Eagles are “excited about this challenge coming in.”

» READ MORE: ‘He’s a survivor’: Veteran corner Adoree’ Jackson still hanging on as a starter with the Eagles

Jurgens wasn’t alone on the injury report earlier this week. Four of the five starting offensive linemen were listed as limited during Wednesday’s walk-through: Landon Dickerson (quad), Lane Johnson (ankle), and Tyler Steen (oblique), were all on the report but practiced fully on Thursday and Friday.

Jurgens will wear a protective brace on his right knee Sunday, he said. He gained experience playing with a brace while in college at Nebraska.

“I kind of wish I was done with them,” he said. “It’s not like they’re the most comfortable, but it’s just part of the process. So … it’s back."

Lions vs. Eagles injury report

All 53 Eagles on the active roster were full participants in practice Friday. The only player carrying a game status into the weekend is offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle), who is listed as questionable. Lampkin is still on injured reserve and would need to be added to the 53-man roster — with someone coming off of it — in order to dress Sunday.

While the Eagles are pretty healthy, Detroit can’t say the same.

The Lions will be missing multiple key players Sunday. They ruled out cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion), All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee), who has been out for a month, and tight end Sam LaPorta (back), who has 40 catches, three for touchdowns.

The Lions also listed other players as questionable, most notably All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle), who missed practices on Wednesday and Friday and was listed as limited on Thursday.