Eagles running back Jordan Howard scores a second quarter touchdown past Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker III on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit.

The Eagles took a 17-0 lead against the Lions on Sunday after running back Jordan Howard scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter to cap an eight-play, 81-yard drive.

Howard, who has four carries for 21 yards in the game, was promoted off the practice squad after Miles Sanders was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

