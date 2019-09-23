Then, on a last-gasp fourth-and-15 play, Arcega-Whiteside, whose ability to make contested catches was a big reason the Eagles took him in the second round of the draft in April, was unable to hang on to a — wait for it — contested ball at the Detroit 3-yard line against Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye. It wasn’t a blatant drop like Hollins’ or Agholor’s. But it’s still one he should have/could have caught.