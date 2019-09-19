TE Zach Ertz, who had 116 catches last season, already has 13 in the first two games, but is averaging just 9.7 yards per catch. The Lions had five sacks vs. Arizona in Week 1, but just one last week vs. Philip Rivers and the Chargers. Still, they have the league’s eighth-best opponent passer rating (74.4), have given up just two passing touchdowns, and are fourth in opponent completion percentage (55.6).